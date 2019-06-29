You are here:

Super 30 song 'Basanti No Dance' is inspired by Dharmendra's iconic dialogue from Sholay

A new song 'Basanti No Dance' from Super 30 was released on 29 June (Saturday). The makers had initially shared 'Jugraafiya', followed by 'Paisa.'

The song opens to one of Hrithik Roshan's students sharing how not being fluent in English troubles him. Hrithik's character then tells them that they will be performing a play the next day during the festival of Holi. The students are then shown chanting "Basanti no dance in front of these dogs", a translation of Dharmendra's iconic dialogue from Sholay.

The three-minute nine-second song penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, with simple beats, takes the viewers on an entertaining journey.

Hrithik shared the song, sung by Prem Areni, Janardan Dhatrak, Divya Kumar and Chaitally Parmar, on Twitter.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the upcoming biopic chronicles the life story of India's mathematician Anand's (Hrithik) journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

The film's first look was launched a day after Vikas Bahl was cleared of all sexual harassment charges by an internal complaints committee. His name has been included in the credits in the film's trailer.

Super 30 underwent a spate of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao dramedy Judgemental Hai Kya at the box office.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

Super 30 will hit the theatres on 12 July, this year.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 16:57:41 IST