Super 30: Hrithik Roshan shares behind-the-scenes video of him singing 'Question Mark'

The makers of Super 30 released the fourth song 'Question Mark' from the upcoming drama. The film's lead Hrithik Roshan lent his voice to the song written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by musician duo Ajay-Atul. Roshan shared a video of him recording the song in the studio. He can be seen repeating a few verses of the song till he got them right.

Check out the video Hrithik Roshan shared on Twitter

The song 'Question Mark' emphasises the importance of being curious. In the music video, Roshan, who plays a mathematics teacher can be seen helping his students crack the problems in fun and unique ways. To keep the students engaged and focused while solving the questions, he also raps them out.

Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar who is known for selecting 30 underprivileged children for his Super 30 program and training them for IIT institutions. Eight months ago, a few IIT students had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against the mathematician, accusing him of falsely helping students to bag a seat in the prestigious engineering institute. The report also claimed that the students might file a fresh suit as they claim the film is "inauthentic".

The film has also been the subject of controversy with many criticising the actor for dressing up in 'brownface'. The film's director, Vikas Bahl, was also accused of sexually harassing a former Phantom Films employee, as the #MeToo movement gained steam in India. His name was later cleared in an Internal Complaints Committee inquiry.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu. Super 30 underwent a spate of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's dramedy Judgementall Hai Kya.

Super 30 is scheduled to hit cinemas on 12 July.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 19:18:38 IST