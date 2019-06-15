Super 30: IIT students to file fresh suit against Hrithik Roshan-starrer, claim film is 'inauthentic'

Marred by controversies, Hrithik Roshan‘s Super 30 is reportedly in a legal soup again. Eights months ago, a few IIT students had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against mathematician Anand Kumar, on whom the movie is made, accusing him of falsely helping students to bag a seat in the prestigious engineering institute.

Questioning how a film can celebrate his life while the case is still fresh, students Avinash Baro, Bikash Das, Monjit Doley and Dhaniram Taw might file a suit to stall the release of Super 30, reports Mid-day.

Speaking about the the same, Amit Goyal, legal counsel of the students said, "[The film] seems inauthentic. We never sought to damage the film, but [Kumar] has a court case against him. His reply [to the PIL] doesn't [address] the allegations completely."

The report further states that the students are also surprised with the fact that CBFC has cleared the film even though they were made aware of the situation by him.

The PIL that was filed against Kumar last year asked him to reveal the names of the 26 students, he claimed, successfully got admission in IIT in 2018. Anand hasn't responded to it yet. "He is yet to reveal the names to the court. In such a scenario, this movie can send out an incorrect message," Goyal added.

Super 30 is based on the life of Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with a commendable success rate.

Not long ago, the film's director, Vikas Bahl, was accused of sexually harassing a former Phantom employee, as the #MeToo movement gained steam in India. The film's first look was launched a day after Bahl was cleared of all the charges by an internal complaints committee. His name has now been included in the credits in the film's trailer.

Super 30 underwent a spate of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with the Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao dramedy Mental Hai Kya at the box office.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.

Super 30 is slated to hit theatres on 12 July.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 11:29:02 IST