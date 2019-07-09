Super 30 song Question Mark: Hrithik Roshan bonds with his students while solving math problems

Ahead of its release this week, the makers of Super 30 have released their fourth song titled 'Question Mark'. While the song has been sung by the film's lead, Hrithik Roshan, the track has been composed by musician duo Ajay-Atul. Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics.

'Question Mark' is a catchy track which emphasises the importance of being curious. Hrithik who plays a mathematics teacher in the film helps his students crack math problems in fun and unique ways throughout the song. He also raps mathematics questions with references to popular cricketers so as to keep the students engaged and focused while solving the questions.

Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar who is known for selecting 30 underprivileged children for his Super 30 program and training them for IIT institutions. Eight months ago, a few IIT students had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against the mathematician, accusing him of falsely helping students to bag a seat in the prestigious engineering institute. The report also claimed that the students might file a fresh suit as they claim the film is "inauthentic".

The film has also been the subject of controversy with many criticising the actor for dressing up in 'brownface'.

Not long ago, the film's director, Vikas Bahl, was accused of sexually harassing a former Phantom Films employee, as the #MeToo movement gained steam in India. The film's first look was launched a day after Bahl was cleared of all the charges by an internal complaints committee. His name has now been included in the credits.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu. Super 30 underwent a spate of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's dramedy Judgementall Hai Kya.

