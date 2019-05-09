Super 30: Hrithik Roshan announces change in release date to avoid 'personal trauma, toxic mental violence'

Hrithik Roshan on 9 May announced that Super 30 will now have a different release date. Previously, the film was scheduled to hit cinemas on 26 July and would have clashed with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental Hai Kya at the box office.

Mental Hai Kya was also shifted to the same date from 21 June (where it would have clashed with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh), leading many to speculate that Kangana was trying to deliberately lock-horns with Hrithik, especially since they share a hostile past. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel had also alleged that Hrithik was orchestrating the trolling against the actress through a PR team.

In a statement on Twitter, Hrithik wrote that even though his film is ready, he has postponed it. Referring to the controversy surrounding both films, he explained that the decision was taken to avoid "personal trauma and toxic mental violence".

However, previously the makers had clarified that there would be no change in Super 30's release date.

Super 30 was scheduled to clash earlier with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi on 25 January but the film got delayed owing to director Vikas Bahl's name getting involved in alleged sexual assault encounters during the #MeToo movement in India.

Super 30 is based on the life of the Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 18:27:21 IST

