Mental Hai Kya makers say film title not meant to offend, 'will encourage people to embrace their individuality'

The makers of Mental Hai Kya have issued a clarification saying that the film's title does not discriminate against individuals with mental illness in response to the Indian Psychiatric Society's objection. The makers are of the view that the film will "encourage people to embrace their individuality and distinctiveness," said a statement.

The press release further adds that Mental Hai Kya, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut in the lead, does not mean to "offend, discriminate or disregard any person." The film has been described as a "mainstream entertainer which makers a larger point."

The Indian Psychiatric Society had officially filed a complaint to Prasoon Joshi, chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), demanding an explanation on the film's posters and how the makers have chosen to represent mental health.

Several mental health experts on Twitter said the title is insensitive towards people with mental illness and furthers the stigma around mental health. They demanded that the title be removed, with immediate effect and also pointed out that the film violates the Mental Health Care Act 2017.

Mental Hai Kya marks Kangana and Rajkummar's reunion after 2014's Queen. The film, produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, which is scheduled to release on 21 June. Satish Kaushik and Amyra Dastur also star in supporting roles.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2019 10:18:12 IST

