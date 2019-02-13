Super 30 will not have director's name in credit roll; Anurag Kashyap to supervise post-production

Super 30 will not have a director's name in its credit roll, reports Times Now. Following sexual assault allegations against Super 30's original director Vikas Bahl, the makers have decided to disassociate with Bahl on all accounts. Bahl has reportedly also been given a considerable amount of money as compensation for the exclusion of his name from the credits. Hrithik Roshan plays the lead in the film.

Anurag Kashyap, who along with Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, had formed Phantom Films, dissolved the production house last year. Kashyap will now be supervising the post-production of Super 30.

“Vikas is not associated with the edit and post-production. There will be no director credit for anyone. As a producer, after substantial investment of time, money and the efforts of all our technicians and talent, it is our responsibility to complete the film with the best possible resources available to us. Anurag is a partner, he has edited films of other Phantom partners in the past. He agreed to take this responsibility on Reliance's request, and with a professional and commercial understanding. Also, it has been agreed that he will not take any credit,” a Mumbai Mirror report quoted Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment as saying.

A former Phantom Films employee had spoken out against Bahl, accusing him of sexual assault. Bahl denied the allegations claiming they were part of a conspiracy. The Super 30 makers, however, remained steadfast in their decision of severing ties with him. They added that the only way Super 30 could have Vikas' name as the director was if he acquired a court judgement claiming that he is not guilty.

