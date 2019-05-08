Kabir Singh: Trailer of Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's remake of Arjun Reddy to release on 13 May

The trailer of Kabir Singh, the official Hindi language remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, will release on 13 May. The makers had unveiled the teaser on 8 April. Shahid will take on the role of an all-out rebel originally essayed by Vijay Devarakonda. Kiara Advani will play the female lead Preeti, played by Shalini Pandey in the Telugu version.

The narrative charts the journey of Kabir as he slowly descends into self-harm once his partner gets married to a different man.

Trailer on 13 May 2019... New poster of #KabirSingh... Stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani... Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga... 21 June 2019 release. #KabirSinghTrailerpic.twitter.com/VlQhUY67Rb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2019

Advertisement

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde.

Shahid earlier spoke about how he had to smoke cigarettes, beedis and pretend to snort cocaine for a major part of the film. "I don't endorse smoking at all. However, the role required it, as the protagonist uses it to channel his angst and rage. It wasn't easy, and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. It would take me close to two hours to shower and get rid of the smells before I could return home to my children."

Kabir Singh is scheduled to hit the theatres on 21 June, this year.

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 13:45:44 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.