Super 30 makers confirm Hrithik Roshan's film won't be pushed to avoid clash with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 will be releasing on 26 July and there will be no further delay on the project, confirmed the makers to Indo Asian News Service. Amidst the brouhaha about Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental Hai Kya being pushed to the same date, the official Twitter handle of Super 30 released a statement clarifying the film will not be pushed again.

Here comes the *OFFICIAL* confirmation about #Super30... No, the Hrithik Roshan starrer is *not* postponed/pushed ahead... The release date remains the same: 26 July 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2019

#Super30 releasing on 26th July 2019, as decided earlier !! https://t.co/8BBEGDhbHD — Shibasish Sarkar (@Shibasishsarkar) May 7, 2019

Advertisement

Super 30 was scheduled to clash earlier with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi on 25 January but the Hrithik Roshan-starrer got delayed owing to director Vikas Bahl's name getting involved in alleged sexual assault cases during the #MeToo movement in India.

Now, after the makers of Mental Hai Kya moved the release date to 26 July, the Kangana-starrer and Super 30 were being pitted against each other by the media, especially since Kangana and Hrithik share a hostile past. The actors' personal misgivings towards each other have only added fuel to the fire.

As a response to these rumours, Mental Hai Kya's makers released a statement saying the decision to alter the release date of the film was made at a creative level and there was no reason to pull in unnecessary connections.

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 15:17:18 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.