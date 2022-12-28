Netflix’s docu-series Harry & Meghan released recently talks about the relationship of the couple. In fact, the docu series shows in detail the relationship of Meghan and Harry who left their roles as senior members of the British royal family and moved to the USA. They surely wanted to tell their side of the story and why they took the step of moving out of the royal family. It is very evident from the images and the videos of Meghan that she was going through emotional and mental stress because she was from mixed race and not a white.

Meghan Markle tried hard to fit in whether it was her choice of clothing, her mannerism, but it looked that show was always criticised by the royal British Press and the royal family who never accepted her. It looked all fun and happy on the exterior, but the docu-series Harry & Meghan clearly shows the torture that she was going through. We all know that UK has never addressed their very prominent role as builders of the slave trade and the docu-series shows that clearly.

Meghan’s friends and family members saw how deeply in love she was with Prince Harry, but they somehow knew how racism is dominant in Britain and the royal family is no exception to it. In fact, her mother from the very beginning told Meghan from the very beginning about the negative media coverage that she was getting is all because of racism in Britain. Talking about racism in the docu- series Meghan explains Meghan explains how she suffered in the royal British family because of her mixed genes and being a coloured woman. “Obviously now everyone is aware of my race because they made it such an issue when I went to the UK,” she says. “But before that most people didn’t treat me like a Black woman, so that talk didn’t have to happen for me,” says Meghan, comparing her situation to her mother’s by recalling how she heard her being called the “n-word” by a stranger when she was a child.

The docu-series also shows the images of Princess Micheal of Kent wearing a Blackamoor-style broach to a Christmas lunch attended by Meghan in 2017. Though the princess later apologised, but it was very clear how insensitive the British are when it comes to people of darker skin tones.

Despite all the differences, Harry makes it clear in the Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docu-series that he has found a woman who closely resembles his mother, the late Princess Diana, for her compassion and care for others. “So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mom … She has the same confidence; she has this warmth about her.”

