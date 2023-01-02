Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan was released on the streaming platform in December, the couple shared extremely dark secrets of the British monarchy and personal moments. The British press belives that they are making money at the cost of the British monarchy which is extremely unethical and irresponsible on the part of the couple.

Harry & Meghan spoke about the rampant racism in Britain along with the British Press being the PR arm of the royal family. They spoke about some extremely private moments of their life even when Meghan Markle was in depression because of the pressure and the negative criticism she faced for being a woman of colour and most importantly not a British. They also spoke about Prince William’s and his wife’s Princess Kate’s rude behaviour and being insensitive on several issues. This act was considered to be immature by the British and they called all the allegations as nasty.



According to the British media reports, Harry and Meghan failed to mention that they lied openly to the world’s press about their inclusion in the gossip book – Finding Freedom – of which was highlighted in British Courts when Markle forgot she had sent numerous tips and help to the authors of the book.

Royal commentator Neil Sean said that Harry and Meghan put themselves in a disgraceful situation with the Netflix show Harry & Meghan. When expecting the first child Archie, Markle repeatedly lied, even claiming, as Harry did, that they were at the hospital, when in reality they were back home with child. Why? Well, watching this farce, it was because they had decided to sell everything.

According to reports, a recent poll conducted by YouGov in the UK on behalf of The Times found that almost half of Brits who are surveyed want the Duke to be stripped off his royal title. As per the poll, 44% of the people think Harry should be stripped off the title, while 32% feel that there is no need to take his title back.

The same poll also found that people are more sympathetic towards Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton than Harry and Meghan. Some 44 % have a soft corner with the Prince and Princess of Wales, while only 17% sided with Harry and Meghan. 23% of people thought that series made them think worse about the couple, while only 7% said that they felt better and had a good impression of Harry and Meghan. The poll was conducted on 1,672 adults from December 20 to 21, the Times reported.

Many believe that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton conducted themselves with maturity and dignity.

