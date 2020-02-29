Sooryavanshi trailer to release on 2 March; Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn will attend launch event

The trailer of the highly-anticipated cop drama Sooryavanshi, led by Akshay Kumar, is set to drop on 2 March. The trailer launch event, scheduled to take place in Mumbai, will be attended by Kumar, along with Ranveer Singh (Simmba) and Ajay Devgn (Singham).

The trailer is a whopping four-minute-long video, informs leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Check out the announcement here

The film, helmed by Rohit Shetty, features Akshay in the titular role of the chief of the anti-terrorism squad. Ranveer and Ajay make extended guest appearances in the film as their larger-than-life cop characters Simmba and Singham respectively. Katrina Kaif plays the female lead in the flick.

Shetty's cop universe, which began with the first Singham movie in 2011, and then with its sequel in 2014, was expanded with Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba (2018). Sooryavanshi is the ambitious cop-crossover project that Shetty has been teasing ever since Devgn's Singham made an appearance in Simmba. In the closing scene of the Ranveer-starrer, Kumar was also seen in the Veer Sooryavanshi avatar, announcing he would be "taking charge in 2019."

The action drama will release on 24 March, and will run 24/7 in the Mumbai theaters. The announcement came after Maharashtra government approved a proposal to allow malls and eateries to remain open in Mumbai 24/7 from 27 January.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Sooryavanshi was slated for an Eid 2020 release, but the film was later rescheduled in order to avert a box office clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's now-delayed drama Inshallah.

Updated Date: Feb 29, 2020 14:47:14 IST