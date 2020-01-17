Mumbai's malls, hotels and restaurants to remain open 24X7 from 27 Jan, say reports; BJP's Ashish Shelar asks Maharashtra govt for details

On Friday, multiple reports claimed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police had given permission to establishments which fall under the category of "gated communities" and non-residential areas, to remain open 24/7. The move was approved in a meeting chaired by state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on 16 January, with the BMC chief, police commissioner and representatives of malls, hotels and restaurants in attendance, these reports claimed.

Aaditya, responding to a report by a TV news channel, tweeted:

As per a report in India Today, more than 20 such establishments that showed interest and fulfilled the criteria have been granted permission to remain open 24x7 from 27 January. The owners can decide to remain open throughout or choose Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to remain open day and night, as per the report.

Those establishments granted permission are the ones that fulfil the criteria set by the authorities viz they are fire compliant, have CCTV surveillance facility, have parking facility and can ensure the safety of the customers, India Today further reported.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, some of the malls on board are Atria Mall in Worli, R-City Mall in Ghatkopar, Oberoi Mall in Goregaon, Growel’s 101 in Kandivli, Phoenix Market City in Kurla and High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel. Establishments that serve alcohol can do so till 1.30 am at the latest, in accordance with the existing rule, according to the report.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday asked the Maharashtra government to clarify on the scheme, saying that peace, safety and security of Mumbaikars was the top priority and that "any mall, eatery which is a security threat for residential areas or puts the burden on police will be opposed".

On 27 December, 2018, Aaditya had demanded that major cities in Maharashtra allow hotels and entertainment establishments to remain open 24X7 on the New Year's eve.

In 2015, Aaditya, the then Yuva Sena chief had met then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and pressed for changes in civic laws to allow a "vibrant nightlife" in Mumbai, reminding Fadnavis of a resolution of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation passed in 2013, to let hotels and shops in non-residential areas in Mumbai to remain open 24X7.

With inputs from PTI

