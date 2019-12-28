Ranveer Singh teases Singham, Simmba reunion, announces Sooryavanshi release date as 27 March, 2020

As Simmba completed one year of its release, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a promo video from Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Sooryavanshi. The video shows Ranveer Singh's Simmba, Ajay Devgn's Singham and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi join forces to combat crime in the upcoming movie. It has been reported Ranveer and Ajay will be seen in extended cameo appearances.

In the end of the video, it is announced that the film will hit the screens on 27 March, 2020. It also features Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher among others in pivotal roles.

Check out the video here



Shetty's cop universe, which began with the first Singham movie in 2011 and then with its sequel in, was expanded with Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018). Sooryavanshi is the ambitious cop-crossover project that Shetty has been teasing ever since Ajay Devgn's Singham made an appearance in Simmba. In the closing scene of the Ranveer Singh-starrer, Kumar also made a cameo in his Veer Sooryavanshi avatar, announcing he would be "taking charge in 2019".

Earlier, Akshay Kumar https://twitter.com/akshaykumar/status/1182187385984970752?s=20 from the action drama, where he is flanked by Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Ajay Devgn's Singham on either side. Akshay named his team of cops "the desi Avengers".

Ever since the film went on floors, Akshay has been constantly posting behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the film. The actor posted a video of where he was seen performing action sequences, with Rohit Shetty in the director’s chair. He also shared the news of shooting the rehashed version of his iconic song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' with Katrina.

It was earlier rumoured Sooryavanshi would be a Hindi remake of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. However, director Rohit Shetty released a statement, dismissing the rumours, and underscoring the fact Sooryavanshi is an original project. The film went on floors in May.

Updated Date: Dec 28, 2019 12:14:19 IST