Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama to release on 24 March; will be screened 24/7 in Mumbai theaters

A new entry to Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Sooryavanshi, has received a new release date. Starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, the action drama will now release on 24 March and will run 24/7 in the Mumbai theaters. The announcement comes after Maharashtara government approved a proposal to allow malls and eateries to remain open in Mumbai 24/7 from 27 January.

The video shows Ranveer Singh's Simmba, Ajay Devgn's Singham and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi join forces to combat crime in the upcoming movie. It has been reported Ranveer and Ajay will be seen in extended cameo appearances.

Check out the announcement here

"I’m glad that Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty are launching Sooryavanshi on the evening of March 24. A hard-working city deserves more hours to chill and unwind. That’s exactly our aim. Theatres running 24 hours will hopefully be a big boost to the industry and people," said Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister, reports DNA.

Shetty's cop universe, which began with the first Singham movie in 2011 and then with its sequel in, was expanded with Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018). Sooryavanshi is the ambitious cop-crossover project that Shetty has been teasing ever since Ajay Devgn's Singham made an appearance in Simmba. In the closing scene of the Ranveer Singh-starrer, Kumar also made a cameo in his Veer Sooryavanshi avatar, announcing he would be "taking charge in 2019".

It was previously reported Akshay and Katrina Kaif would recreate 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' for Sooryavanshi. The iconic song is from Akshay and Raveena Tandon's 1994 thriller Mohra. Akshay had said the song has been "synonymous with him and his career". Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher also star in pivotal roles.

Sooryavanshi is produced by Rohit Shetty Filmz and Dharma Productions. The film is shot across Bangkok, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2020 09:46:22 IST