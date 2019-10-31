Sooraj Pancholi on Satellite Shankar's clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala: 'Competition is healthy'

Sooraj Pancholi, who made his Bollywood debut with Hero (2015) is gearing up for the release of Satellite Shankar. The film was scheduled to hit cinemas on 15 November, but will now be out on 8 November. Satellite Shankar will clash with Neil Nitin Mukesh's thriller Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman and Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala.

Speaking about the box office clash, Pancholi told Mumbai Mirror: "Competition is healthy. I’m not Shah Rukh, Aamir or Salman Khan or even Akshay Kumar to get my preferred release date though I hope to be in an enviable position in future. if not Bala, it could have been a bigger Hollywood release. Of course, Ayushmann is a big star and Bala looks good."

The actor further discussed his musical Time to Dance, which will be Isabelle Kaif's first feature and Pancholi's second release. The musical is directed by Stanley D'Costa from a script by Remo D'Souza. T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar has bankrolled the film, which still does not have a release date. While Kaif will be seen as a ballroom and latin dancer, Pancholi will play a street dancer.

The actor explained that the cast and crew have a week of shoot still pending, which will take place in December. He said the film is "95 percent complete", despite Salman Khan demanding re-shoots of two songs.

Pancholi revealed that he will star in a sports biopic, after wrapping up Time to Dance. He described the film as the story of "an unsung hero who won India a couple of gold medals in boxing," but did not disclose any more details.

Meanwhile, Satellite Shankar, directed by Irfan Kamal, stars Megha Akash as the female lead. The film has reportedly been shot across 10 states of India, since it depicts the journey of soldiers from northern sections in the country to the southernmost tip of India.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 11:42:18 IST