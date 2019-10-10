Bala trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana desperately tries to find a cure for his premature balding in Amar Kaushik's comedy

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's next film, Bala, was released on Thursday. He plays a young man, who is rapidly losing his crowning glory.

The trailer shows his character Bala, being shunned by prospective matches because of his premature balding. Ayushmann can be heard saying that he was named Bala because of his shining black hair. Desperate to salvage the situation, Bala tries every possible remedy, from rubbing cow dung and egg on his scalp to eventually getting a toupee. Bhumi Pednekar makes a brief appearance in the trailer, but only to bully Bala for concealing his head under a cap. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam plays a TikTok star, whom Bala adores, eventually woos, and marries.

Here is the trailer of Bala

Directed by Stree helmer Amar Kaushik, the film is a hilarious take on the issue of male pattern baldness. Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa, and Saurabh Shukla are also seen in supporting roles. Bala marks Ayushmann and Yami's second collaboration after Vicky Donor. The duo will reunite after a gap of seven years.

Dinesh Vjjain's Maddock Films is producing the film. He had previously said in a statement, “Bala is entertaining witty and lovable, and we have a great cast to tell this story."

Ayushmann is known to take up unconventional roles, like his debut film Vicky Donor, where his character becomes a sperm donor. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan dealt with the topic of erectile dysfunction while his last release Dream Girl saw him mimic a woman's voice.

The film swapped its release date with Marjaavaan, and will now hit cinemas on 7 November.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2019 12:53:54 IST