Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao to reportedly re-shoot portions of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Shelly Chopra Dhar's directorial, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has created considerable buzz as it brings together the father-daughter duo of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anil Kapoor on screen for the very first time. With the film's post-production almost in its final schedule, Mid Day reports that Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the producer of the project, has asked for certain scenes to be re-shot. This would require the actors to reshuffle their present schedules and accommodate the re-shoot of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

This decision comes after Chopra was reportedly dissatisfied with certain portions of the film and the way it has shaped up. As per the same reports, a source close to the developments has said, "Sonam starts shooting for The Zoya Factor today onward and has allotted bulk dates to the project till the year-end. Rajkummar too is dividing his time between Stree promotions and the shoots of Made In China and Mental Hai Kya."

The stars' busy schedules have obviously put the rescheduling scenario in a fix. While Sonam remains occupied with The Zoya Factor, which also features Karwaan actor Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar will be juggling between work on three different films. This essentially means that Rao's schedule for the upcoming weeks will be absolutely packed.

Yet, Rao is reportedly against delaying the re-shoot of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga as it would delay the release of the film. Thus the actors have decided to work on the film on their off-days and the weekends.

As per the reports, both Sonam and Rao have decided to make the adjustment as they are deeply invested in the film which they think will move audiences and strike an emotional chord with them. "Ever since Vidhu sir expressed his reservations about the product, the stars have been trying to reshuffle their dates." added the source.

The re-shoot will take 15 days and accordingly the actors are needed to allot their days for it. If the new schedules run smoothly, the makers are expected to meet the deadline. However, a slight lapse may lead to a further delay from the current release date of 1 February. The source also added that Anil Kapoor will only be able to get involved with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga after he finishes shooting for Total Dhamaal in October this year.

Deriving its title from the iconic song in 1942 A Love Story, the film also features Juhi Chawla as Sonam's mother. The 1994 Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial, starring Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher, was a milestone film that also catapulted many careers, including that of singer Kumar Sanu as well as Manisha Koirala.

The teaser of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which released on 28 June however, shows us that in 2018 the story isn't as lovey-dovey as it was in 1942: A Love Story; this story comes with a lot of 'siyaapa' (chaos). The story of the film is set in a rural town in Punjab. Anil and Sonam are joined by Juhi Chawla, who plays the role of Sonam's mother in the film. Rajkummar Rao seems to be paired opposite Sonam in the film.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 13:18 PM