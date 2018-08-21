Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao to reportedly shoot Mental Hai Kya song sequence in Lonavala

The forthcoming schedule for Mental Hai Kya is slated to begin on 22 August, a DNA report said wherein it was stated that the lead pair Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao would be shooting for a song sequence in Lonavala.

Kangana and Rajkummar will be, as per the report, staying in Lonavala for the next 1o days where they would be filming a 'song and fun sequence' in the Maharashtra hill station.

The London shooting schedule for the quirky comedy was wrapped up on 9 July, where Rao had posted an image of him with Kangana, announcing the same.

The film also marks their reunion after the hit 2014 film Queen in which they played an engaged couple who later part ways.

Ekta Kapoor is producing this comedy-psychological thriller and had earlier shed some light on the kind of film Mental Hai Kya is going to be. She had said, "Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I'm thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one."

The Prakash Kovelamudi directorial, featuring Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles, is going to hit the theatres on 22 February, 2019, as reported earlier.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 14:55 PM