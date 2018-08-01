Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga director says she wanted to bring back RD Burman's song to the new generation

Shelly Chopra Dhar, director of the upcoming Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, says she wanted to bring back RD Burman's unforgettable love ballad to the new generation.

Dhar's debut feature film, starring Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao in lead role, gets its title from the Burman song of the same name in Anil's 1994 film, 1942: A Love Story.

"I love the song," she said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, "and after we got Anil on board it fit in perfectly because it connects a whole lifetime. RD (Burman) was outstanding and I wanted to bring it back to the new generation. The idea is to prolong its life."

She also spoke about bringing Anil together not only with his daughter Sonam together but also his regular '90s co-star Juhi Chawla.

"Their chemistry is amazing," she said. "I have always enjoyed Juhi’s performances, she can get away with saying anything because she’s so innocent and we tapped that quality for this role of a simple woman who is a romantic."

Dhar says she was 'lucky' that the script 'satisfied' both Anil and Sonam.

The film, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani, also stars Rajkummar Rao, who Chopra Dhar says "brought his individuality to the part."

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will hit screens on 1 February, 2019.

