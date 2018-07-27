You are here:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rajkummar Rao's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga to release on 1 February, 2019

The upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rajkummar Rao, is all set to hit the screens on 1 February, 2019.

Sonam took to Twitter on Friday and wrote:

Sonam's father and actor Anil Kapoor, who also stars in the film tweeted:

Sonam Kapoor will be sharing the screen space with her father Anil Kapoor for the first time with this upcoming film, which is set in a rural town in Punjab and is a love story peppered with siyappa (trouble).

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani. After the humongous success of Sanju, Fox Star Studios, Vidhu Vinod Chopra & Rajkumar Hirani have once again come together for their next release.

The film also stars Juhi Chawla, Madhumalti Kapoor and Telegu actress Regina Cassandra, who will be making her debut in Bollywood with the film, in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 14:03 PM