Boman Irani joins cast of Dinesh Vijan's Made in China featuring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy

Boman Irani joins the cast of Dinesh Vijan's Made in China, in which he will reportedly play the role of a doctor

Made in China will be Irani's third association with Maddock Films after Being Cyrus and Cocktail.

Boman confirmed the news saying, “I almost didn’t do this film because of my slipped disc for which I was advised rest for a few weeks. Then, one day, Dino (Dinesh) came across and introduced me to a bunch of young boys saying he was confident I’d work it out with them. I discussed my role, the subject and the treatment in detail with director Mikhil Musale followed by few meetings and I was on."

In Made in China, Rajkummar Rao’s character approaches Boman with a business opportunity, and although reluctant initially, the doctor relents by the end of their conversation. The actor, who starts shooting in Ahmedabad shortly, is all praise for his co-star. “I have followed Raj’s work for a long time and I am excited to work with him because your performance improves if your co-star is superb,” he adds

Dinesh Vijan shared his thoughts on this new addition, "When the entire team got together, Boman was a name that was unanimous amongst all. The role almost seems tailor-made for him. I couldn’t be happier to have him on board."

Made in China is said to be a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman, played by Rajkummar, and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur. Mouni Roy, who plays his wife, encourages him to undertake the journey to China in hopes that it will make him a successful entrepreneur.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 16:45 PM