You are here:

Boman Irani joins cast of Dinesh Vijan's Made in China featuring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy

FP Staff

Aug,02 2018 16:45:59 IST

Boman Irani joins the cast of Dinesh Vijan's Made in China, in which he will reportedly play the role of a doctor

Made in China will be Irani's third association with Maddock Films after Being Cyrus and Cocktail. 

Boman Irani. Image from Facebook

Boman Irani. Image from Facebook/@BomanIrani

Boman confirmed the news saying, “I almost didn’t do this film because of my slipped disc for which I was advised rest for a few weeks. Then, one day, Dino (Dinesh) came across and introduced me to a bunch of young boys saying he was confident I’d work it out with them. I discussed my role, the subject and the treatment in detail with director Mikhil Musale followed by few meetings and I was on."

In Made in China, Rajkummar Rao’s character approaches Boman with a business opportunity, and although reluctant initially, the doctor relents by the end of their conversation. The actor, who starts shooting in Ahmedabad shortly, is all praise for his co-star. “I have followed Raj’s work for a long time and I am excited to work with him because your performance improves if your co-star is superb,” he adds

Dinesh Vijan shared his thoughts on this new addition, "When the entire team got together, Boman was a name that was unanimous amongst all. The role almost seems tailor-made for him. I couldn’t be happier to have him on board."

Made in China is said to be a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman, played by Rajkummar, and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur. Mouni Roy, who plays his wife, encourages him to undertake the journey to China in hopes that it will make him a successful entrepreneur.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 16:45 PM

tags: #Being Cyrus #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Cocktail #Dinesh Vijan #Made in China #Mouni Roy #Rajkummar Rao

also see

Stree trailer: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao in a horror comedy about a town haunted by a female spirit

Stree trailer: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao in a horror comedy about a town haunted by a female spirit

Stree trailer launch: Film's team talks of working in the horror genre — and why content is king

Stree trailer launch: Film's team talks of working in the horror genre — and why content is king

Akshay Kumar on his Gold co-star: 'TV actors like Mouni Roy work much harder than we do'

Akshay Kumar on his Gold co-star: 'TV actors like Mouni Roy work much harder than we do'