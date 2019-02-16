Sonam Kapoor changes her name across social media to promote upcoming film, The Zoya Factor

As The Zoya Factor gears up for its release in April this year, the film's lead actress Sonam Kapoor has changed her name on all social media handles to her character's name in the movie, Zoya Singh Solanki, in a bid to promote the film.

Whereas her Twitter bio reads "Lucky Charm of the Indian cricket team", her Instagram description is brief — it says, "Lucky Mascot".

The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, is based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel of the same name. The actress had earlier shared the first look from the film, where she was seen with Dulquer Salmaan hiding their faces behind a copy of the book.

Super excited to shoot for “The Zoya Factor” with Dulquer Salmaan.

Can't wait to share more updates with you all! 🙌 @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/7byNwpIZie — Zoya Singh Solanki (@sonamakapoor) August 26, 2018

The Zoya Factor tells the story of an independent and ambitious woman Zoya Singh Solanki (Sonam) working for an advertising agency, whose life sees an unexpected twist when she becomes the lucky charm of the Indian cricket team. Dulquer plays Nikhil Khoda, captain of the Indian cricket team. While the rest of the country and players of the team consider Zoya their lucky mascot, Nikhil is sceptical of her. What starts as a cold war turns into a romance soon.

The film also stars Sikander Kher and Sanjay Kapoor. It is slated to hit screens on 5 April.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2019 10:38:41 IST