Sonam Kapoor changes her name across social media to promote upcoming film, The Zoya Factor

FP Staff

Feb 16, 2019 10:38:41 IST

As The Zoya Factor gears up for its release in April this year, the film's lead actress Sonam Kapoor has changed her name on all social media handles to her character's name in the movie, Zoya Singh Solanki, in a bid to promote the film.

Whereas her Twitter bio reads "Lucky Charm of the Indian cricket team", her Instagram description is brief — it says, "Lucky Mascot".

Sonam Kapoor's Twitter handle has been changed to Zoya Singh Solanki to promote The Zoya Factor. Twitter

The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, is based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel of the same name. The actress had earlier shared the first look from the film, where she was seen with Dulquer Salmaan hiding their faces behind a copy of the book.

The Zoya Factor tells the story of an independent and ambitious woman Zoya Singh Solanki (Sonam) working for an advertising agency, whose life sees an unexpected twist when she becomes the lucky charm of the Indian cricket team. Dulquer plays Nikhil Khoda, captain of the Indian cricket team. While the rest of the country and players of the team consider Zoya their lucky mascot, Nikhil is sceptical of her. What starts as a cold war turns into a romance soon.

The film also stars Sikander Kher and Sanjay Kapoor. It is slated to hit screens on 5 April.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2019 10:38:41 IST

