Sonam Kapoor kicks off shooting for The Zoya Factor with uncle Sanjay, Sikander Kher in Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor has begun shooting for her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor, along with Sanjay Kapoor and Sikander Kher, a Mumbai Mirror report said.

The film, to be directed by Abhishek Sharma, will be a screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of same name. If reports are to be believed, the actress will be filming in a plush apartment in South Mumbai for the first week-long schedule of the project, where the family will be featured at their residence.

While Sanjay Kapoor will reportedly be essaying the role of her father in the film, Sikander Kher will be seen as Sonam's brother. Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, will be playing male lead in The Zoya Factor, and will commence shooting from Friday, 31 August, as per the same report.

Following this, the team will move onto filming the cricket sequence of the film, which plays a vital role in it, at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

The Zoya Factor is based the story of an independent and ambitious woman working for an advertising agency, whose life sees an unexpected twist when she becomes the lucky charm of the Indian cricket team.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 11:09 AM