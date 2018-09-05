Sonali Bendre shares new look on Instagram, thanks Priyanka Chopra in post: A little vanity does no harm

As Sonali Bendre continues her battle against cancer, chronicling her journey every step of the way, she has shared a new video collage on Instagram, informing fans about her decision to wear a wig.

“Vanity is my favourite sin,” Sonali quotes Al Pacino in the beginning of the post.

The actress says that looking good and "a little vanity" is not harmful. "The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It’s important to do what makes you happy, even if it’s something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn’t make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what’s right or wrong for you.”

Sonali also thanked Priyanka Chopra for providing her with the contact details of hairstylist Bok Hee. The actor, who revealed in July that she had been diagnosed with a high grade cancer, included a picture of her ‘new look’, in which she is presumably wearing her wig.

The actress has continously been updating her fans about her ongoing battle. In one of her recent posts, she is seen thanking her friends, Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Oberoi and Hrithik Roshan for supporting her journey. She also revealed on instagram how she broke the news to her son Ranveer.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 13:15 PM