Sonali Bendre shares health update, says she's 'paying attention to every moment' after cancer diagnosis
Currently undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York, Sonali Bendre is also keeping her fans and well-wishers updated with her Instagram posts. The actress took to the image sharing platform on 5 August to share a picture of her with Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi.
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
In the photo, Bendre debuts a bald head and encourages people to 'switch on the sunshine' even on trying days. She admits that although some days for her are painful and draining, she still manages to soak in every moment and pay more attention to little things. She goes on to thank her friends for always being by her side even if just virtually.
The 43-year-old actress' cancer journey began after she was suddenly diagnosed in July. Her husband, producer-filmmaker Goldie Behl recently tweeted that she was following her treatment without any complications.
Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 11:45 AM