Sonali Bendre shares health update, says she's 'paying attention to every moment' after cancer diagnosis

Currently undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York, Sonali Bendre is also keeping her fans and well-wishers updated with her Instagram posts. The actress took to the image sharing platform on 5 August to share a picture of her with Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi.

In the photo, Bendre debuts a bald head and encourages people to 'switch on the sunshine' even on trying days. She admits that although some days for her are painful and draining, she still manages to soak in every moment and pay more attention to little things. She goes on to thank her friends for always being by her side even if just virtually.

The 43-year-old actress' cancer journey began after she was suddenly diagnosed in July. Her husband, producer-filmmaker Goldie Behl recently tweeted that she was following her treatment without any complications.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 11:45 AM