Sonali Bendre wishes son Ranveer on 13th birthday: 'It's the first one that we're not together; I miss you terribly'

Actress-author Sonali Bendre, who is braving a fight against cancer, wrote an incredibly emotional note to her son Ranveer on his 13th birthday.

On the occasion of him turning a teenager on Saturday, the 43-year-old actress shared a short video of the mother-son duo on Instagram with a heartfelt message.

Calling him her "sun, moon, stars and sky", she wrote: "Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug!"

Sonali, who is undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York, had previously shared how her son dealt with her cancer new, noting "he took the news so maturely and instantly became my source of strength and positivity for me."

Post her diagnosis, the Sarfarosh actress has quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans. Her positivity in these times of personal strife has been lauded widely on social media, especially when she shared a photograph in which she is seen smiling ear-to-ear as she sports a new haircut — denoting that she is battling cancer with resilience.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2018 10:36 AM