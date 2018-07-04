Sonali Bendre reveals she is battling 'high grade' cancer, undergoing treatment in New York
Sonali Bendre has revealed through an Instagram post that she is battling cancer. While the type or stage of cancer is not known yet, the actress mentions that it is "high grade".
On Wednesday, Bendre posted a picture of her and her husband-film producer Goldie Behl, accompanied by a long caption that discussed how she got aware of the disease, the treatment she is taking in New York and the gratitude she has towards her loved ones who have made the fight easier.
Recently, Huma Qureshi replaced Bendre as a judge on TV show India's Best Dramebaaz after the latter had to back out citing "unforeseen personal circumstances".
Bendre's revelation comes weeks after Irrfan Khan shared that he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour. He is currently undergoing treatment in London.
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
