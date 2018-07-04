You are here:

Sonali Bendre reveals she is battling 'high grade' cancer, undergoing treatment in New York

Sonali Bendre has revealed through an Instagram post that she is battling cancer. While the type or stage of cancer is not known yet, the actress mentions that it is "high grade".

On Wednesday, Bendre posted a picture of her and her husband-film producer Goldie Behl, accompanied by a long caption that discussed how she got aware of the disease, the treatment she is taking in New York and the gratitude she has towards her loved ones who have made the fight easier.

Recently, Huma Qureshi replaced Bendre as a judge on TV show India's Best Dramebaaz after the latter had to back out citing "unforeseen personal circumstances".

Bendre's revelation comes weeks after Irrfan Khan shared that he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour. He is currently undergoing treatment in London.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 12:46 PM