Priyanka Chopra photographs Nick Jonas; Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan vacation in Maldives: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Priyanka Chopra photographs fiance Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra captured Nick Jonas enjoying a can of beer and gazing at the mountains while on vacation at Mammoth Mountain, California. Before this, the recently engaged couple were on a weekend getaway to Cabo San Lucas and Guadalajara, Mexico.

Janhvi Kapoor poses for a fashion magazine

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor posed for Grazia India's September cover. The 21-year-old actress wears an embroidered bustier, steel grey trousers and earrings by Louis Vuitton. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's ensemble drama Takht.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor vacation in Maldives

Pool together😎#discoversoneva #family #maldives A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Sep 3, 2018 at 12:30am PDT



Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and their son Taimur are currently vacationing in the Maldives. They were joined by Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi. While Kareena and Saif are not on social media, Soha and Kunal shared snippets of their time spent in and around their resort.

Bhumi Pednekar celebrates a year of Shubh Mangalam Savdhaan

Bhumi Pednekar celebrated a year of Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana. "I miss my Shubh Mangal Saavdhan family," wrote the actress, who was last seen in Lust Stories. Ayushmann and Bhumi played a married couple who have to come to terms with the former's erectile dysfunction.

Aamir Khan's 'lazy Sunday'

Lazy Sunday A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Sep 1, 2018 at 9:30pm PDT

Aamir Khan, who will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan, shared a photograph of his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad holding their dog. The actor captioned the photograph, "Lazy Sunday."

