Sonali Bendre shares Friendship Day post, calls Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Oberoi 'her pillars of strength'
Actress Sonali Bendre, who was recently diagnosed with cancer seems to not let the optimism die within her system. Bendre, on 8 August, posted a heartwarming message about her friends and the support they have extended to her during the trying phase.
Mentioning Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Oberoi and Dia Mirza, she thanked them for joining her on the occasion of Friendship Day at her book club.
I've said it before and I’ll say it again... "I have the best friends in the world!" Thank you sooooo much @gayatrioberoi, @suzkr and @diamirzaofficial for coming together to celebrate Friendship Day with #SBC... I had so much fun watching this... So glad some of my influence has rubbed off on you hahaha Special thank you to @janiceseq85 for ensuring a smooth and lively conversation. I truly truly appreciate it. #SonalisBookClub
On Friendship Day, 5 August, Bendre had shared a touching post about her friends and how their constant presence helps her fight the blues during her recovery. She mentioned that despite having moments of "low energy" she now finds time to spend with her loved ones and friends in order to extract as much as she can from the little things in life.
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
Bendre's husband, Goldie Behl had earlier informed family and friends that the actress was stable after her surgery which she underwent without any complications.
Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 18:47 PM