Sonali Bendre shares Friendship Day post, calls Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Oberoi 'her pillars of strength'

Actress Sonali Bendre, who was recently diagnosed with cancer seems to not let the optimism die within her system. Bendre, on 8 August, posted a heartwarming message about her friends and the support they have extended to her during the trying phase.

Mentioning Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Oberoi and Dia Mirza, she thanked them for joining her on the occasion of Friendship Day at her book club.

On Friendship Day, 5 August, Bendre had shared a touching post about her friends and how their constant presence helps her fight the blues during her recovery. She mentioned that despite having moments of "low energy" she now finds time to spend with her loved ones and friends in order to extract as much as she can from the little things in life.

Bendre's husband, Goldie Behl had earlier informed family and friends that the actress was stable after her surgery which she underwent without any complications.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 18:47 PM