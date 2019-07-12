Sonakshi Sinha on allegations of cheating: Would request media to not fan bizarre claims of unscrupulous man

"Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man," Sonakshi Sinha tweeted in response to the allegations levelled against her by an event organiser, accusing the actor of accepting payment for an event she did not attend.

"An event organizer who couldn't live up to his commitment obviously thinks he can make a fast buck by maligning my crystal clear image in the press," she tweeted on 12 July (Friday).

In February, a case was registered against the actor and four others for allegedly accepting Rs 24 lakh for a stage performance and not turning up for the event. The event was scheduled to take place in September 2018.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday visited the Mumbai residence of Sonakshi in a bid to reach out to the Bollywood actor. However, the actress was not available at home.

In the post, the actor asserted that she is ready to cooperate with the authorities during the course of the investigation.

The case was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust)of the Indian Penal Code.

Sinha was last seen in Dharma Productions' Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapoor. Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt. Her other upcoming projects include Mission Mangal, Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan and Khandaani Shafakhana with Badshah.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 15:56:29 IST