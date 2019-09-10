Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana's film goes on floors, will release on 13 March 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana's next outing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan went on floors today (10 September). The film which was initially slated to release on Valentine's Day 2020 has been pushed to 13 March, 2020. With the new release schedule, it will lock horns with Dharma Productions’ Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

The film’s co-producer, Bhushan Kumar shared the information on his Twitter account. He also shared a picture of the movie's clapperboard with colourful and vibrant Ganesha idol in the backdrop.

The film will deal with the subject of homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it. The upcoming film also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The duo, who played the role of the Ayushmann's parents in Badhaai Ho, earned rave reviews for their performance in the film, which won several awards and honours last year.

The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had released an animated teaser of the film on 9 May, to address the subject of homosexuality and the taboo surrounding it.

The 50-second-long teaser perfectly captures the evolution of love stories in India and says how people are familiar with famous heterosexual relationships Romeo-Juliet, Laila-Majnu, Mirza-Sahiba, Raj-Simran. It further get to see love stories of homosexuals which existed in the society but were never known or talked about.

The subject of homosexual relationships was tapped into mainstream cinema this year in Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The audience now has grown receptive and open-minded to the idea of same-sex relationships on screen as more films are exploring the subject.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the upcoming film is a sequel of 2017 blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The much-awaited film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series and Aanand L Rai, who also bankrolled the prequel.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan had received an overwhelming response from the audiences and critics alike for the way it dealt with a subject like erectile dysfunction.

The upcoming film, which was earlier slated to release on Valentine Day 2020, will not hit the big screens on March 13, next year, averting a clash with Imtiaz Ali's next directorial featuring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda.

Apart from this, Ayushmann is awaiting the release of Dream Girl and will also be seen in Bala alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

