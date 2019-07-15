Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao to reunite with Badhaai Ho co-star Ayushmann Khurrana

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the sequel to 2017 romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, now has two new actors joining the cast. The sequel, which will deal with homosexuality, also has Ayushmann in the lead.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently announced that the sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will also have Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, Khurrana's now-popular parent duo from Badhaai Ho.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan took on the subject of erectile dysfunction and was an interesting departure from the otherwise hero-centric plotlines that Bollywood has often advocated.

Check out the announcement of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

#Update: Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who won hearts in #BadhaaiHo, join the cast of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan... Stars Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Hitesh Kewalya... Produced by Aanand L Rai... Valentine Day 2020 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2019

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the sequel will see Ayushmann reunite with producer Aanand L Rai after the first film . Talking about the new film, Rai told Pune Mirror, “The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise is our tribute to the churning that keeps our society alive. Every installment will deal with a topic that touches every person but no one wants to speak about it publicly. Like the first film, this one too will broach a taboo subject with great sensitivity and light humour. I anticipate a lot of conversations and cheer around the second film too.” Ayushmann shared an announcement video of the film, revealing the release date of the sequel as Valentines Day 2020, where it will clash with Imtiaz Ali's film featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's post on a teaser of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

