Dream Girl trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana plays the mysterious character Pooja in upcoming comedy

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Nusrat Bharucha's upcoming comedy Dream Girl was released on 12 August (Monday). The two actors will share screen space for the first time in the film written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film's title refers to Hema Malini and Dharmendra's 1977 film of the same name.

The film's description on YouTube describes it as a "comedy of errors", which follows a small town boy, who can mimic a woman's voice. The trailer opens to Ayushmann's character playing Sita in Ramayana. His father is debt-ridden, so Ayushmann's character finds a job as a telecaller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice and under a false name — Pooja. From the local cop to a ‘Haryanvi’ boy, to his girlfriend’s brother, everyone seems to have fallen in love with Pooja and her voice, which leads to some unusual and crazy situations, as the synopsis states.

Ayushmann shared the trailer on Twitter.

"I had to deliver 25 per cent of my dialogues in a woman's voice. Since I come from a radio background, it's easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively," Ayushmann had told Mid-Day.

Ayushmann recently received a National Award for his performance in Sriram Raghavan's highly-acclaimed thriller Andhadhun. The actor is sharing the trophy with Vicky Kaushal, who has been awarded the same trophy for his patriotic drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The film's cast also includes Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma and Raj Bhansali.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Dream Girl releases on 13 September.

Watch the trailer.



Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 15:14:12 IST