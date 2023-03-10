Shraddha Kapoor has been raking in immense appreciation for her noteworthy performance in the actress’ recently released film, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The actress has hit the bullseye with the audience with her commendable portrayal of a foxy girlfriend as ‘Tinni’, looking her glamourous best on screen.

Netizens have taken the internet by a storm as they pour wishes and appreciation for the actress. See what they have to say:

#ShraddhaKapoor receiving extremely positive reviews for her acting from critics ❤️ She is back . pic.twitter.com/5jNCKYJGXG — TANISHQ (@shivam_tanishq) March 8, 2023

I repeat #ShraddhaKapoor has different charm in bollywood.nobody else like her .💃🏼😍.I can keep staring her. https://t.co/GpwlJ6mmtG — 🔱 (@___Jen_Jen) March 8, 2023

Review #TJMM : #ShraddhaKapoor is in top form. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is turning point film in her Career. The confidence with which she handles the contrasting characterization speaks volumes. This film should do for her what #JabWeMet did for #KareenaKapoorKhan ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/PImvykDPBU — Devil kick 2 Raj (@Devil_Kick2) March 8, 2023

INTERVAL

My god Shraddha never looked this gorgeous and shraddha Ranbir chemistry dude 😭 Their acting is on point! Now let me enjoy the film byeeeee #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar — lipulovesshra (@lipulovesshra) March 8, 2023

Talking about her role in an interview with PTI, Kapoor revealed, “It was a first for me.” The 36-year-old actor said her character arc in the movie, which released on Wednesday, excited her as it was not like her real self. “When he told me about the film, the story was entertaining. My character was something I was excited to play because she is not something who I’m. It was a challenge for me as an actor.”

Praising her co-star Ranbir, Shraddha said the actor inspired her to do better. “He is a superb actor. The way he performs is brilliant and amazing. It made me want to do better and I felt inspired. He is a big superstar and there is a reason for it. He has consistently proven himself and his versatility as an actor. It was great to work with him,” she said.

