After the monstrous success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Bollywood witnessed a downfall with biggies like Shehzada and Selfiee failing at the box office. While trade experts were concerned whether the Hindi film industry will again see a bad phase like 2022, Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar brought a smile to filmmakers and exhibitors with its great start at the box office.

The rom-com collected around Rs 15 crore on its opening day, which is a good number since it primarily targets metro cities and multiplex audiences. Apart from an encouraging start, the film has achieved some major records at the box office. Here are they…

Ranbir Kapoor’s fifth-biggest opener

TJMM emerged RK’s fifth-biggest opener after Brahmastra – Rs 37 crores (including 5 crores from south dubbed versions), Sanju – Rs 34.74 crores, Besharam – Rs 21.56 crores and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – Rs 19.45 crores.

Shraddha Kapoor’s fourth-biggest opener

After Saaho (Hindi) – Rs 24.40 crore, Baaghi 3 – Rs 17 crore and Ek Villain – Rs 16.72 crore, Shraddha Kapoor got her fourth-biggest opener with TJMM.

Luv Ranjan’s biggest opener

Beating Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 – Rs 6.80 crore and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – Rs 6.72 crore, director Luv Ranjan delivered his biggest opener with the Ranbir & Shraddha Kapoor starrer.

Second-biggest opener of 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar became 2nd biggest opener of 2023 after Pathaan Rs 57 crore (including 2 crores from south dubbed versions) beating Selfiee and Shehzada.

Second-highest grosser of the year

While TJMM has already crossed the lifetime business of Selfiee on its opening day, it will surpass the Shehzada today to become the second-highest grosser of 2023 after Pathaan.

Also starring Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and others, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marks the Bollywood debut of stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. It is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Luv Films and T-Series.

