Shoojit Sircar resumes post-production of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham Singh; film likely to be delayed

The post-production work on Sardar Udham Singh, starring Vicky Kaushal, will begin from Monday (8 June), director of the film Shoojit Sircar announced.

A week after Cultural Affairs Ministry, Maharashtra, permitted the resumption of shootings for films, teleserials, advertisements, OTT, etc, the filmmaker shared the update on the biopic on the Indian revolutionary on Twitter.

Check out the post here

When nature beckoned,

We listened..We switched gears,

From fast forward to slow motion..

Now, there is a call again,

An excitement, yet a caution

And a hunger to reboot,

With this feeling

We begin, again.. #SardarUdhamSingh

Post production set to #BeginAgain,tomorrow –8th June pic.twitter.com/KZpnnndikc — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 7, 2020

Issuing a government resolution last week, the ministry said that producers will have to conduct pre-production and post-production works by adhering to the guidelines laid down by the government. The order stated that social distancing norms will have to be followed strictly with focus on personal hygiene.

Sardar Udham Singh was originally supposed to release on 2 October. However, outbreak of coronavirus and the eventual nation-wide lockdown led to shifts in major events in the entertainment industry in India. In late March, it was announced that the the film will hit theatres on 15 January, 2021.

However, producer Ronnie Lahiri, in an interview to The Indian Express, weighed the possibility of moving up the release date due to delay in post-production.

He says, “We earlier had an October release, but we had then moved it to January. But I don’t think that is going to be possible now, given the situation. We have already lost over two months to this pandemic. And there is a lot of things that need to be taken into account once the actual shoot stops and the post-production work begins. The editing alone would take us about close to three months, and then we will have to talk to the visual effects team. So a January release seems unlikely. In fact, we don’t have a clear release date in mind as of now.”

Sircar's recent directorial venture, Gulabo Sitabo, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, skipped the theatrical release and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 12 June.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2020 09:58:14 IST

