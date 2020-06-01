Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra allows films and TV shoots to resume with social distancing guideliness in non-containment zones
Maharashtra government on Sunday announced film and television shooting could resume in non-containment zones as a part of the relaxations that the state would undergo in June.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
Issuing a Government Resolution (GR), the Cultural Affairs Ministry said that producers will have to conduct pre-production and post-production works by adhering to the guidelines laid down by the government.
"Violation of the rules will lead to stopping of the work," it said.
Producers will have to apply to managing director of the Maharashtra Film, Theatre, Cultural Development Corporation,the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon, Mumbai, and to district collectors outside Mumbai for resuming shootings.
The order stated that social distancing norms will have to be followed strictly with focus on personal hygiene. The guidelines include maintaining 33 per cent crew (which will not include the main cast) on set, all staff members to carry identification cards and Aarogya Setu app downloaded on their compatible devices, reports The Indian Express.
The compulsory six feet distance between the crew members and wearing masks rules should be in place. All doors and gates will be manned by security guards to minimise touching of the doors and handles.
"Crowd cannot be allowed to be gathered while shooting is on. Norms have to be adhered to while using air conditioning system (on sets). Precautions need to be taken while transporting shooting equipment, artists and technicians," the GR said.
Ambulance, doctors and nurses are compulsory inclusions on the sets, while a dedicated personnel would be required to keep a check on the temperature of cast and crew. Any pregnant employee or an employee whose spouse is expecting, actors above the age of 65 will not be allowed on the set. No audience will be allowed for fiction or nonfiction programming. Artists have been advised to reduce their support staff to one on sets.
The entertainment industry has welcomed the state government’s decision and guidelines.
@fwicemum thanks Shri @uddhavthackeray ji @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra for adhering to the appeal made by us to allow the shoots, post production & recordings with proper govt guidelines. #MissionBeginAgain @ashokepandit @BNTiwar16902945 @Ashokdubey44 @gangeshwaronweb
— Federation of Western India Cine Employees (@fwicemum) May 31, 2020
Would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the honourable @CMOMaharashtra UddhavJi, for considering our requests to begin work in a phased out manner by easing restrictions on films and television shooting. (1/2) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) May 31, 2020
Earlier in the day, the state government extended the lockdown in containment zones till 30 June and announced easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities in non-containment regions under the "Mission Begin Again".
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 10:06:16 IST
