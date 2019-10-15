Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan celebrates Indian math wizard with new motion poster on World Mathematics Day

Vidya Balan, who will be seen playing a math wizard Shakuntala Devi in the upcoming biopic, shared a new motion poster on World Mathematics Day. In the caption, Vidya wrote that Shakuntala changed the way the world perceived numbers.

The actress also shared a math game in a promo clip. Vidya instructs viewers to pick a number, subtract it by 1, then multiply the result by 3, add 12 to it and divide the new number by 3. Finally add 5 more and then subtract the answer by the original number. She says that the answer will always be 8.

Earlier, Sanya Malhotra shared her look as Vidya's on-screen daughter. The actress will be seen as Shakuntala's daughter Anupama Banerji.

Shakuntala Devi's filming is currently taking place in London.

Anu Menon is directing the biopic produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and Vikram Malhotra. It is expected to release in theatres during summer 2020.

Shakuntala's ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. Although she never received any formal education her love for numbers won her several awards.

