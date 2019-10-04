Shakuntala Devi: Sanya Malhotra's first look as mathematician's daughter Anupama Banerji in upcoming biopic released

Sanya Malhotra will essay Shakuntala Devi's daughter, Anupama Banerji, in the upcoming biopic. Her onscreen mother will be played by Vidya Balan. Sanya shared two images of her look from the film. The actress seems almost unrecognisable with her straight, long hair and bangs. She wears a light pink jumper and blue jeans, with white chunky sneakers.

In another image, she can be seen concealing her face with a book titled, Figuring the Joy of Numbers, by Shakuntala Devi.

Here is Sanya as Anupama in Shakuntala Devi.

Sanya told Mid-Day she enjoyed the process of creating her look for the film. "I believe hair, makeup, and costume play an important part in an actor's attempt to portray their roles. Playing real-life characters start with acing the look. Even for Dangal (2016), I had to cut my hair short to look like Babita (Phogat)."

The first look still of Vidya as Shakuntala was unveiled by the makers on 16 September. Flaunting a short bob and draped in a red sari, the actress looked just like the renowned math wizard. Shakuntala Devi went on floors in London on Monday.

Sanya was last seen in Badhaai Ho opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film, also starring Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, smashed box office records. She also has an untitled upcoming project with Anurag Basu, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Shakuntala Devi is helmed by Anu Menon. She has previously written, and directed the Ali Zafar and Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer London Paris New York as well as the Amazon Prime Video India Original Four More Shots Please!. Anu has penned the screenplay of Shakuntala Devi, along with Nayanika Mahtani. Ishita Moitra has written the the dialogues. The makers have slated the film for a summer 2020 release.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2019 13:31:38 IST