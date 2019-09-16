Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan transforms into renowned math genius with short bob, red saree

Vidya Balan, who is basking in the success Mission Mangal, is all set to begin shooting for the forthcoming biopic of math genius Shakuntala Devi in London, as reported by Mid-day. The makers have unveiled the first look of Vidya from the film. Flaunting a short bob and draped in a red saree, the actress shares an uncanny resemblance with the math wizard.

Vidya took to social media to share an introductory video of her character

Earlier while talking about the role, Vidya had said in a statement, “I am extremely excited to play the human computer, Shakuntala Devi, on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with Math...and she completely turns that perception on its head. How incredible that ‘The Math Genius’, ‘The Human Computer’, was a small-town Indian girl, who took the world by storm."

Shakuntala Devi, the mathematical wizard, was known for her ability to compute incredibly swift calculations. Shakuntala’s genius was first discovered at the age of 5, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. Though she never received any formal education, her talent for numbers also earned her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records.

Helmed by Anu Menon, the project is being developed by Abundantia Entertainment. Menon has also penned the screenplay along with Nayanika Mahtani. Ishita Moitra has written the the dialogues. The makers have slated the film for a summer 2020 release.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019