Shakuntala Devi biopic starring Vidya Balan to release on 8 May, 2020; will clash with Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on the Train

The release date of Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi has been set as 8 May 2020. The film will be clashing with The Girl on the Train and Dil Bechara. The Girl on the Train, starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead, is a mystery thriller film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. It is based on the 2016 American film of the same name, inspired from British author Paula Hawkins' 2015's eponymous novel. On the other hand, Dil Bechara is the Hindi remake of 2014's The Fault In Our Stars, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.

Shakuntala Devi, also called the mathematical wizard, was known for her ability to compute incredibly swift calculations. The film stars Jisshu Sengupta as Balan's onscreen husband, Paritosh Banerji, and Sanya Malhotra as Anupama Banerji, daughter of Shakuntala Devi.

Vidya took to Instagram to share the announcement video.

Based on the life of the math genius, or "human computer", the film was shot in Mumbai after an extensive UK schedule. On 19 November, Vidya announced that the team had wrapped up the shooting for the film, via a string on Instagram stories.

Speaking about her role in an earlier statement, Vidya said,"She (Shakuntala) was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with Math...and she completely turns that perception on its head. How incredible that ‘The Math Genius’, ‘The Human Computer’, was a small-town Indian girl, who took the world by storm."

Helmed by Anu Menon, the project is being developed by Abundantia Entertainment. Menon has also penned the screenplay along with Nayanika Mahtani. Ishita Moitra has written the dialogues. The project is backed by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra.

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2019 13:24:54 IST