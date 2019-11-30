You are here:

Parineeti Chopra's Hindi adaptation of 2016 thriller The Girl On The Train to release on 8 May, 2020

The Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster The Girl On The Train, starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead, will hit the theatres countrywide on 8 May next year.

The film, being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, is an official remake of the 2016 thriller, featuring Emily Blunt. It was based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 best-selling novel of the same name.

In the Hindi version, Parineeti will play an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation.

Set in the UK, the film will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari.

The makers also released first looks of the film. Parineeti shared the looks on social media as well. Donning a high-neck sweater and a long black overcoat, Parineeti's character has an intense, almost harrowed expression on her face. Two other images show her face, which has been bruised and cut, while she holds on to a gun.

Check out the images from The Girl On The Train's Hindi adaptation

View this post on Instagram

The most thrilling ride of my life!!! Guyssss the hindi adaptation of #TheGirlOnTheTrain will release on 8th May 2020. @ribhu_dasgupta @sarkarshibasish @aditiraohydari @iamkirtikulhari @avinashtiwary15 @reliance.entertainment @amblin

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Nov 29, 2019 at 5:05am PST

The Girl on The Train is produced by Reliance Entertainment.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 30, 2019 10:28:04 IST