Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's The Fault In Our Stars remake to release on 29 November

Dil Bechara, the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars has been in the pipeline for a long time. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead, the film which was initially titled Kizie aur Manny, is scheduled to release on 29 November.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the release date of the Mukesh Chhabra directorial.

Release date confirmed... Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi... #DilBechara to release on 29 Nov 2019...

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra... Produced by Fox Star Studios. pic.twitter.com/iBrywIAjo1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2019

According to a Mumbai Mirror report actor Saif Ali Khan will join the cast for an 'interesting' cameo. Khan reportedly plays the role of author Peter Van Houten, a character that was played by Willem Dafoe in the original film.

The film will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior which is scheduled to release a week earlier on 22 November. Dil Bechara is based on John Green’s 2012 book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also adapted into the 2013 movie starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley.

On the work front, Sushant was last seen in dacoit drama Sonchiriya opposite Bhumi Pednekar. His upcoming releases also include Chhichhore, helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 11:16:25 IST