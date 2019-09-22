Sanya Malhotra to play Vidya Balan's onscreen daughter in Shakuntala Devi biopic

On the occasion of Daughters Day, the makers of Shakuntala Devi biopic announced that Sanya Malhotra would be joining the cast of Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer. The actor will be portraying the character of Anupama Banerji, daughter of Shakuntala Devi, who will be played by Vidya Balan.

Check out the announcement here

“I am very excited to play the iconic Shakuntala Devi’s daughter – Anupama Banerji. Everyone knows the achievements of the math genius Shakuntala Devi. I’m thrilled to bring onscreen this dynamic mother – daughter relationship and equally thrilled to work with Vidya Balan. Also looking forward to my first association with Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra,” Sanya said in a statement.

Director Anu Menon was quoted as saying, “When I met my namesake Anupama Banerji, Shakuntala’s daughter, I went to find the story of a maths whiz – but through spending time with Anupama, I found the story of a woman who was not just a computer but human too! And I can’t think of a better person than Sanya who can capture the love of daughter for her indefinable mother. Sanya instinctively understood the character and her journey – and I can’t wait to start shooting with her."

Shakuntala Devi, the mathematical wizard, was known for her ability to compute incredibly swift calculations. Shakuntala’s genius was first discovered at the age of five, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. Though she never received any formal education, her talent for numbers also earned her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records.

Helmed by Anu Menon, the project is being developed by Abundantia Entertainment. Menon has also penned the screenplay along with Nayanika Mahtani. Ishita Moitra has written the the dialogues. The makers have slated the film for a summer 2020 release.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2019 15:54:10 IST