Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's The Fault In Our Stars remake to release on 8 May, 2020

Dil Bechara, which is the Hindi remake of 2014's The Fault In Our Stars, has got a new release date. The film, which features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead, will now release on 8 May, 2020. Dil Bechara has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on 29 November. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on social media.

Check out the announcement

According to a Mumbai Mirror report actor, Saif Ali Khan will join the cast for an 'interesting' cameo in the film, which was initially titled Kizie aur Manny.

Khan reportedly plays the role of author Peter Van Houten, a character that was played by Willem Dafoe in the original film. Talking about the film, Mukesh had earlier told Mirror, “We shot in Paris for a week but Saif was only there for a few days. He gelled well with the team and we had a great time." He also added that the earlier title was a combination of the lead pair's names, which the audience would relate to only once the film ends. Dil Bechara, felt Mukesh, was self-explanatory and would have audiences hooked from the beginning.

Dil Bechara is based on John Green’s 2012 book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also adapted into the 2013 movie starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley.

On the work front, Sushant was last seen in dacoit drama Sonchiriya opposite Bhumi Pednekar. His upcoming releases also include Chhichhore, helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

Fox Star Hindi, the company backing the film, had ordered an inquiry into the matter of sexual harassment claims surfacing against Chhabra. But it seems that the issue has reached a resolution as Chhabra is back on board as director.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 15:43:16 IST