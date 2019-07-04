Shahid Kapoor thanks viewers for 'understanding', and not 'judging', Kabir Singh after film crosses Rs 200 cr

Shahid Kapoor has penned a lengthy note on Twitter, thanking his fans for the commercial success of Kabir Singh. The Hindi adaptation of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani in the lead.

He has also admitted that Kabir Singh is the "most flawed character" he has ever played in his career, but he also said that he has come to love Kabir Singh the most out of all his roles.

“He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful,” Shahid wrote, expressing his gratitude towards the viewers.

He added that "being burdened by the need to be loved" as an actor, one needs the courage to be despised for playing such problematic roles.

"Here’s to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don’t have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story,” he further said.

Check out Shahid's post here

Despite the polarised response to Kabir Singh for its unabashed endorsement of misogyny and patriarchy, the film has continued to strike gold at the box office. The movie, which hit screens on 21 June, has surpassed the coveted Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. Moreover, it has also outstripped Salman Khan's Bharat (day 14) and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, by crossing the Rs 200 crore landmark in 13 days.

