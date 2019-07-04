Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's film outpaces Salman Khan's Bharat, earns Rs 200 cr in 13 days

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh has finally crossed the coveted Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film, which released on 21 June, is still witnessing great footfall in cinemas. It earned Rs 7.52 crore on 3 July (Wednesday), taking its collection to Rs 206.48 crore.

Kabir Singh reached the Rs 200 crore milestone on day 13, quicker than Salman Khan's Bharat (day 14) and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. On the first day of its release, the romantic drama raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far.

#KabirSingh is 200 Not Out 🔥🔥🔥... Hits double century at the BO, but shows no signs of fatigue... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr. Total: ₹ 206.48 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

The film was also a victim of piracy as it was leaked online by Tamilrockers just hours after it hit the theatres. However, the leak does not seem to have affected its earnings drastically.

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, originally starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, wrote and directed the original, has also helmed the Hindi version.

Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon played by Kapoor, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa and Adil Hussain.

#KabirSingh benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 9

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

₹ 200 cr: Day 13

India biz. Days taken to reach ₹ 200 cr... 2019 releases...

⭐️ #KabirSingh: Day 13

⭐️ #Bharat: Day 14

⭐️ #Uri: Day 28

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

Despite the tremendous performance at the box office, the film has been criticised for its blunt endorsement of misogyny and patriarchy. Kabir Singh has also received flak for normalising violence against women.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 12:37:57 IST