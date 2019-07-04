You are here:

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's film outpaces Salman Khan's Bharat, earns Rs 200 cr in 13 days

FP Staff

Jul 04, 2019 12:37:57 IST

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh has finally crossed the coveted Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film, which released on 21 June, is still witnessing great footfall in cinemas. It earned Rs 7.52 crore on 3 July (Wednesday), taking its collection to Rs 206.48 crore.

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh. YouTube

Kabir Singh reached the Rs 200 crore milestone on day 13, quicker than Salman Khan's Bharat (day 14) and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. On the first day of its release, the romantic drama raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far.

The film was also a victim of piracy as it was leaked online by Tamilrockers just hours after it hit the theatres. However, the leak does not seem to have affected its earnings drastically.

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, originally starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, wrote and directed the original, has also helmed the Hindi version.

Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon played by Kapoor, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa and Adil Hussain.

Despite the tremendous performance at the box office, the film has been criticised for its blunt endorsement of misogyny and patriarchy. Kabir Singh has also received flak for normalising violence against women.

