Shahid Kapoor says he regrets not taking up Rang De Basanti: Loved the script, but couldn’t make time for it

Shahid Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kabir Singh, joined actress Neha Dhupia on her talk show BFFs With Vogue. While talking about his films, the Udta Punjab actor revealed that he was offered Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti and he regrets not taking it up.

"I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I'd cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately couldn't make time for it," Shahid said as quoted by Mumbai Mirror.

Check out the BFFs with Vogue promo here:

Rang De Basanti featured Aamir Khan in the lead role and was one of the top grossing films of 2006. Apart from Aamir and Siddharth, the film also featured Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Atul Kulkarni, R Madhavan and Anupam Kher in key roles.

Shahid is currently on a promotional spree for Kabir Singh, which is the official remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Kabir Singh is slated to release on 21 June.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 12:45:18 IST

