Shahid Kapoor film Batti Gul Meter Chalu runs into fresh trouble as T-Series moves court against KriArj

Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu has grabbed headlines ever since its commencement. Now, according to reports in the Times of India, the movie is in fresh troubles as the makers of Batti Gul Meter Chalu want to re-shoot some sequences but Shahid has refused to give more dates. The Padmaavat actor says he wants to prepare for his next film before going on second paternity leave.

Actors Shahid and Shraddha Kapoor had recently wrapped up their first schedule for Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Tehri, Uttarakhand. Several pictures from the location of their shoot were leaked online and generating high curiosity.

However, after the end of its Uttarakhand schedule, T-Series has moved the court again over receiving the final injunction of Batti Gul Meter Chalu against KriArj Entertainment.

The court has given the green signal to T-series to continue shooting, and the T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar has sought legal help by filing complaints against the former producer of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, KriArj Entertainment.

Accoring to the Times of India report, the lawsuit is against KriArj Entertainment's Prernaa Arora and her team on the accusations of them acquiring a permanent injunction and declaration in matters of certain rights of T-series.

The court will be taking a deeper look at all the written and verbal agreements since the commencement of the film, and has asked KriArj Entertainment to file their statements in the written form.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2018 12:18 PM